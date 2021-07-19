Haiti official says acting prime minister to step down in wake of president's assassination
Updated 7/19/2021 9:18 AM
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Haiti official says acting prime minister to step down in wake of president's assassination.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.