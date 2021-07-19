Music Review: David Crosby taps talented friends 'For Free'

This cover image released by BMG shows "For Free" by David Crosby. (BMG via AP) Associated Press

'For Free,' by David Crosby (BMG)

David Crosby gets by with a little help from his friends, including Donald Fagen of Steely Dan and former Doobie Brother Michael McDonald, on 'For Free,' a deeply felt, and expertly conceived album that drops just shy of Croz's 80th birthday.

Crosby's son, James Raymond, produced the album and also penned the touching final track 'I Won't Stay for Long."

'I'm facing the squall line/Of a thousand year storm," Crosby sings. "I don't know if I'm dying/Or about to be born but/I'd like to be with you today."

His voice sounds as strong as ever on the slickly produced record that sounds both current and at times like a 1970s time capsule.

That's most true on the Fagen-written 'Rodriguez For a Night," which could easily have found a home on a Steely Dan album. McDonald, the grandfather of the smooth light rock sound known as yacht rock, lends his backing vocals to 'River Rise,' the soaring album opener, which he also co-wrote.

On the beautiful title track, 'For Free,' Crosby returns to the 1970 Joni Mitchell song that he also sang as a member of The Byrds in 1973. This time he's joined by Texas singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz on a pared down version that's more faithful to the original.

It's a highlight on a solid effort that finds Crosby hitting emotional highs in the twilight of his storied career.