Vancouver Whitecaps host the Houston Dynamo in Western Conference action

Houston Dynamo (3-4-6) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (3-7-3)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

Vancouver +135, Houston +170, Draw +274BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps host the Houston Dynamo in conference play.

The Whitecaps finished 9-14-0 overall and 6-5-0 at home a season ago. Vancouver scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 44.

The Dynamo compiled a 4-10-9 record overall a season ago while finishing 1-7-5 in road games. Houston averaged 1.3 goals on 4.8 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. Houston won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Bruno Gaspar (injured), Lucas Cavallini, Maxime Crepeau, Tosaint Ricketts (injured).

Houston: Ethan Bartlow (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.