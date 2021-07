Hendricks wins 10th straight, Cubs beat Diamondbacks 5-1

PHOENIX -- Kyle Hendricks outpitched Madison Bumgarner in six effective innings for his 10th straight win and the Chicago Cubs opened the second half of the season with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

Hendricks (12-4) allowed a run on six hits and struck out four to match the Dodgers' Julio Urias for the major league lead in wins. He is the first Cubs pitcher to go at least 12 straight starts without a loss since Jon Lester in 2016.

Pinch hitter Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer, All-Star Kris Bryant had a solo shot and Patrick Wisdom added another for Chicago.

Bumgarner (4-6) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out six in six innings in his return from the injured list. Josh Rojas doubled twice and had an RBI for last-place Arizona, which has lost four of five.

Hendricks gave up Rojas' run-scoring double in the third inning and worked out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the fourth after walking two. He was lifted for Heyward in the seventh inning, becoming the first Cubs pitch with 12 wins before August since Lester in 2018.

Bumgarner was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after suffering left shoulder inflammation before the All-Star break.

The left-hander was sharp in his return.

Bumgarner gave up a run in the second inning on Javier Baez's sacrifice fly and Bryant, fresh off his fourth All-Star appearance, hit an 0-2 pitch out to right for a solo homer in the fourth.

Bumgarner also hit two batters.

Wisdom hit a towering homer just inside the left foul pole off Matt Peacock, and Heyward followed with his two-run shot to put Chicago up 5-1.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: INF Eric Sogard (left thumb) was activated off 10-day injured list and takes the roster spot of Joc Pederson, who was traded to Atlanta on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (1-4, 4.17 ERA) is expected to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list to face Chicago RHP Adbert Alzolay (4-9, 4.66) in Saturday's game. Gallen had been out since injuring his right hamstring on July 2.

