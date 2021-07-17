Gallen scheduled to start as Arizona hosts Chicago

 

Chicago Cubs (45-46, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (26-67, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (4-9, 4.66 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-4, 4.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +110, Cubs -130; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Javier Baez and the Cubs will take on the Diamondbacks Saturday.

The Diamondbacks are 15-29 in home games in 2020. Arizona is averaging 3.9 RBIs per game this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with 60 total runs batted in.

The Cubs are 17-29 on the road. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .303, led by Kris Bryant with a mark of .346.

The Cubs won the last meeting 5-1. Kyle Hendricks earned his 12th victory and Jason Heyward went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Madison Bumgarner registered his sixth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 20 home runs and is batting .251.

Bryant leads the Cubs with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .495.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .225 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .259 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (hamstring), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

