French Open champion Krejcikova reaches Prague final
Updated 7/17/2021 9:18 AM
PRAGUE -- French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova advanced to the final of the Prague Open by beating Xinyu Wang of China 6-1, 6-2 on Saturday.
The second-seeded Krejcikova set up an all-Czech final against eight-seeded Tereza Martincova, who defeated ninth-seeded Greet Minnen of Belgium 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal. It will be Martincova's maiden WTA final.
Krejcikova will be seeking her third WTA title in her fifth final after this year's triumphs at Strasbourg and Roland Garros.
Krejcikova is using the hard-court tournament as a warm-up for the Tokyo Olympics.
___
More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.