 

White Sox, RHP Lance Lynn agree to 2-year contract

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • American League's Lance Lynn, of the Chicago White Sox, arrives with his daughter, Mia Jane Lynn, at the All Star Red Carpet event prior to the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

    American League's Lance Lynn, of the Chicago White Sox, arrives with his daughter, Mia Jane Lynn, at the All Star Red Carpet event prior to the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. Associated Press

  • American League's Lance Lynn, of the Chicago White Sox, throws during the second inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.

    American League's Lance Lynn, of the Chicago White Sox, throws during the second inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. Associated Press

  • Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn heads to the dugout after throwing in the fourth inning and giving up a solo home run to Minnesota Twins' Trevor Larnach during a baseball game on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Minneapolis.

    Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn heads to the dugout after throwing in the fourth inning and giving up a solo home run to Minnesota Twins' Trevor Larnach during a baseball game on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 7/17/2021 3:15 PM

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox and All-Star right-hander Lance Lynn have agreed to a $38 million, two-year contract extension.

The 34-year-old Lynn is 9-3 with an AL-best 1.99 ERA in 16 starts in his first season with Chicago. He was acquired in a December trade with Texas for right-hander Dane Dunning and lefty Avery Weems.

 

With Lynn helping anchor the rotation, the White Sox had an eight-game lead in the AL Central heading into Saturday's game against Houston.

'We are thrilled to be able to keep Lance in a White Sox uniform for the next several seasons,' general manager Rick Hahn said in a release. 'He very quickly proved himself to be not only an All-Star-caliber addition to the front of our rotation but also the positive clubhouse presence that we envisioned at the time of the acquisition."

Lynn, 34, will make $18.5 million in each of the next two seasons. The White Sox have an $18 million option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout.

Lynn was drafted by St. Louis in the first round of the 2008 amateur draft and broke into the majors with the Cardinals in 2011. He is 113-74 with a 3.48 ERA in 276 career games, including 252 starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 