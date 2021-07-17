 

Inter Miami-Red Bulls postponed due to inclement weather

 
Associated Press
Updated 7/17/2021 10:46 PM

HARRISON, N.J. -- The game between the New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami originally scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The date and time of the rescheduled match will be announced at a later date.

 

