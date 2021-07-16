FBN--Ginn-Retires

 

CLEVELAND -- Ted Ginn Jr. returned to Glenville High School on Friday to announce his NFL retirement.

The 36-year-old former Ohio State receiver and returner played for his father, Ted Sr., at Glenville before moving on to the Buckeyes and the NFL.

 

'I've dedicated my entire life to football until now,' Ginn said. 'I'm going out in peace. ... On my own terms, not forced out.'

Ginn spent 14 seasons in the NFL with Miami, San Francisco, Carolina, Arizona, New Orleans and Chicago. In 193 regular-season games, he had 412 receptions for 5,742 yards - averaging 13.9 yards a catch - and 33 touchdowns. He also returned four punts and three kickoffs for touchdowns.

Last season in six games with Chicago, he had three catches for 40 yards.

