 

Moderna, State Street rise; FibroGen, Marten Transport fall

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 7/16/2021 3:21 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Moderna Inc., up $26.76 to $286.43.

 

The biotechnology company will replace Alexion in the S&P 500 prior to July 21.

FibroGen Inc., down $10.49 to $14.35.

An FDA advisory committee recommended against approving the company's treatment for anemia caused by kidney disease.

Marten Transport Ltd., down $1.01 to $15.80.

The trucking company's second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Boeing Co., down $5.02 to $217.74.

Federal regulators will require more frequent testing of switches on 737s that trigger warnings to pilots about cabin pressure loss.

Autoliv Inc., down $4.54 to $90.44.

The maker of auto safety systems reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

Charles Schwab Corp., down $1.66 to $68.89.

The financial services company's second-quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

State Street Corp., up $2.37 to $84.34.

The regional bank beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

People's United Financial Inc., down 59 cents to $16.03.

The bank reported disappointing second-quarter revenue.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 