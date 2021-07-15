 

LA Galaxy visit the Vancouver Whitecaps in Western Conference action

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted7/15/2021 7:00 AM

LA Galaxy (8-4-0) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2-7-3)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

 


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +230, Los Angeles +103, Draw +279; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps host the LA Galaxy in conference play.

The Whitecaps finished 9-14-0 overall and 6-5-0 at home in the 2020 season. Vancouver scored 27 goals last season, averaging 1.2 per game.

The Galaxy finished 6-12-4 overall and 2-6-2 on the road during the 2020 season. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. Los Angeles won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Bruno Gaspar (injured), Michael Baldisimo (injured), Tosaint Ricketts (injured).

Los Angeles: Daniel Steres, Jonathan Dos Santos, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Efrain Alvarez.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 