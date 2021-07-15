 

China says US measures on Xinjiang threaten global trade

 
Associated Press
Posted7/15/2021 7:00 AM

BEIJING -- China's government rejected U.S. accusations of forced labor in Xinjiang, accusing Washington of hurting global trade after U.S. lawmakers endorsed import curbs and American companies were warned of legal risks for doing business with the region.

The measure approved Wednesday by the U.S. Senate would block imports of goods made with forced labor in Xinjiang, where the ruling Communist Party is accused of widespread detentions of members of mostly Muslim ethnic groups. On Tuesday, the Commerce Department and other agencies warned companies with ties to the northwest region they 'run a high risk' of violating U.S. laws against forced labor.

 

'The so-called human rights and forced labor issues in Xinjiang are completely inconsistent with the facts,' a Ministry of Commerce spokesman, Gao Feng, said Thursday.

'The U.S. approach has seriously undermined the security and stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain,' he said, without referring directly to either U.S. measure. 'China firmly opposes it.'

