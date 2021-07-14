AP PHOTOS: After 1 month, Italy closes Euro 2020 with title

Italy's team celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the Euro 2020 soccer championship final between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Michael Regan/Pool via AP, File) Associated Press

Italy's team celebrates with the trophy after winning the Euro 2020 soccer championship final between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Associated Press

Italy's fans celebrate in Rome, Monday, July 12, 2021, after Italy beat England to win the Euro 2020 soccer championships in a final played at Wembley stadium in London. Italy beat England 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Associated Press

England's Bukayo Saka, center, is comforted after he missed to score the last penalty during the penalty shootout of the Euro 2020 soccer championship final between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Associated Press

Supporters leave Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021, after Italy won the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy. Associated Press

Street artist Akse P19 repairs the mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe on Copson Street, in Withington, Manchester, England, Tuesday July 13, 2021. The mural was defaced with graffiti in the wake of England losing the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match to Italy, but subsequently covered with messages of support by well wishers. Associated Press

England supporters react as they watch the designated fan zone at Trafalgar Square in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021, during a penalty shootout at the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy which is being played at Wembley Stadium. Associated Press

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Belgium and Portugal at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain,Sunday, June 27, 2021. Associated Press

Switzerland's goalkeeper Yann Sommer saves the penalty shot by France's Kylian Mbappe during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Associated Press

England's Luke Shaw, second right, scores the opening goal against Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during the Euro 2020 soccer championship final between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Associated Press

Fans celebrate by taking a selfie with a dog after England won the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between England and Denmark played at Wembley Stadium, London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Associated Press

England's manager Gareth Southgate celebrates after winning during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday,July 7, 2021. Associated Press

England's Raheem Sterling, center, celebrates after Denmark's Simon Kjaer scored an own goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Associated Press

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saves a penalty by Spain's Alvaro Morata during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal between Italy and Spain at Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Associated Press

Spain's fans react after their team lost against Italy while watching on a television the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between Italy and Spain in a bar, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Associated Press

Italy line up to defend a free kick during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal between Italy and Spain at Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Associated Press

Italy's Federico Chiesa, second right, scores his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer semifinal match between Italy and Spain at Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Associated Press

England's Harry Maguire celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Ukraine and England at the Olympic stadium in Rome at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy, Saturday, July 3, 2021. Associated Press

Czech Republic's Jan Boril heads the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Czech Republic and Denmark, at the Olympic stadium in Baku, Saturday, July 3, 2021. Associated Press

Italy's Andrea Belotti, left, and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku hug after the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Belgium and Italy at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Friday, July 2, 2021. Associated Press

Spain's Jordi Alba celebrates with Alvaro Morata, left, after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Switzerland and Spain at Saint Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, July 2, 2021. Associated Press

Ukraine's Artem Dovbyk, right, scores his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Sweden and Ukraine at the Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Associated Press

Germany's Matthias Ginter, right, tries to tackle England's Raheem Sterling during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Associated Press

Switzerland's Haris Seferovic heads the ball to score his side's first goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, June 28, 2021. Associated Press

Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek celebrates after his teammate Czech Republic's Tomas Holes scored their side first goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Netherlands and Czech Republic at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, June 27, 2021. Associated Press

Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands, top, competes for the ball with Czech Republic's Pavel Kaderabek during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between the Netherlands and Czech Republic at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Sunday, June 27, 2021. Associated Press

Italy's Federico Chiesa, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Italy and Austria at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, June 26, 2021. Associated Press

Denmark's Jannik Vestergaard celebrates with fans after the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Wales and Denmark at Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, June 26, 2021. Associated Press

Italy's players celebrate in Rome, Monday, July 12, 2021, their victory of the Euro 2020 soccer championships in a final played at Wembley stadium in London on Sunday. Italy beat England 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Italy's national soccer team started things off on June 11 in Rome, and then finished things off exactly one month later in London. The Italians won their second European Championship on Sunday at Wembley Stadium by beating England in a penalty shootout in the final, and The Associated Press photographers were the whole way. Associated Press

A supporter of Italy watches on a giant screen in Rome, Sunday, July 11, 2021, the Euro 2020 soccer championships' final match between Italy and England played at Wembley stadium in London. Associated Press