UK plans to end prosecutions for N Ireland 'Troubles' crimes

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 27, 2021 file photo, Britain's Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis walks to 10 Downing Street in London. The U.K. government says it plans to introduce a statute of limitations for alleged crimes committed during decades of violence in Northern Ireland. The move would end prosecution for killings by both British soldiers and militant groups. Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told lawmakers in the House of Commons that the statute would 'œapply equally to all Troubles-related incidents.' More than 3,500 people died during three decades of violence known as the 'œTroubles,' most of them civilians. Associated Press

LONDON -- The U.K. government announced Wednesday that it plans to introduce a statute of limitations for alleged crimes committed during decades of violence in Northern Ireland, a move that would end prosecution for killings by both British soldiers and members of militant groups.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told lawmakers in the House of Commons that the statute would 'œapply equally to all Troubles-related incidents.' He said the change reflected the increasing difficulty of prosecuting people for long-ago crimes.

More than 3,500 people died - most of them civilians - during three decades of violence known as the 'œTroubles,' a three-way conflict involving Irish republican and British loyalist paramilitaries and U.K. troops.

'œWe know that the prospect of the end of criminal prosecutions will be difficult for some to accept, and this is not a position we take lightly,' Lewis said.

'œBut we've come to the view that this is the best and only way to facilitate an effective information retrieval and provision process, and the best way to help Northern Ireland move further along the road to reconciliation," he said. "It is, in reality, a painful recognition of the very reality of where we are.'

The statute of limitations will accompanied by a new independent body tasked with uncovering and compiling information about Troubles-related deaths and injuries, according to Lewis.

The 1998 Good Friday peace accord ended large-scale violence in Northern Ireland. As part of the peace process, many militants were released from prison or were not prosecuted for actions during the Troubles.

The U.K.'s Conservative government is under pressure from many party members and the military to lift the threat of prosecution from troops who served in Northern Ireland decades ago. Several prosecutions of former soldiers for alleged Troubles crimes have recently collapsed.

Earlier this month, authorities announced plans to halt the prosecution of two former British soldiers over the killing of three people in Northern Ireland in 1972, including two shot dead on 'œBloody Sunday,' when paratroopers killed 13 Catholic civilians in the city of Londonderry.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the statute of limitations would stop army veterans facing 'œvexatious prosecutions well into their 70s and 80s.'

He told lawmakers that the plan would 'œenable the province of Northern Ireland to draw a line under the Troubles, to enable the people of Northern Ireland to move forward.'

Putting a time limit on prosecutions will also mean the perpetrators of some paramilitary attacks could escape justice.

The opposition Labour Party called the statute of limitations 'œan amnesty in all but name' for murder.

Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, said 'œvictims will see these proposals as perpetrator-focused rather than victim-focused and an insult to both the memory of those innocent victims who lost their lives during our Troubles and their families.'

'œWe understand that with the passage of time the prospect of justice is diminishing for many, but these proposals, if passed, will extinguish that flickering flame of justice completely and is a moral overreach that cannot be accepted,' Donaldson said.