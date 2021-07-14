Grains mixed, livestock higher.

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep was up 15 cents at $6.54 a bushel; July corn was off 12 cents at $6.87 a bushel; Sep oats gained 29 cents at $4.43 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 18.75 cents at $14.6775 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .88 cent at $1.2210 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.17 cents at $1.5852 a pound; July lean hogs gained .18 cent at $1.1235 a pound.