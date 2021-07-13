 

2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed

 
By DAVID McFADDEN
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 7/13/2021 9:11 AM

WOODLAWN, Md. -- Two Baltimore city police officers and a suspect were were shot as a U.S. Marshals' task force served a warrant in the parking lot of a Baltimore area mall Tuesday morning, a Baltimore County police spokeswoman said.

The police officers were taken to Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Medical Center with injuries that aren't thought to be life-threatening, county police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said. She said the suspect was hospitalized elsewhere. Police tweeted shortly thereafter that the suspect is dead.

 

A large section of the parking lot at Security Square Mall was cordoned off with crime tape as officers surrounded a vehicle outside a restaurant, Stewart said.

Video of the shooting scene in the mall's parking lot was streamed on WMAR-TV, and appeared to show a pickup truck with bullet holes in the driver's side window and windshield.

Baltimore Police tweeted that the police commissioner had responded to the hospital where the officers were taken.

Associated Press contributors to this story include Mike Balsamo in Washington, Michael Kunzelman in College Park, Md., and Sarah Brumfield in Silver Spring, Md.

