 

At least 8 dead in hotel collapse in eastern China

  • In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers search for survivors at a collapsed hotel in Suzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu Province, Monday, July 12, 2021. The hotel building collapsed Monday afternoon. (Li Bo/Xinhua via AP)

    In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers search for survivors at a collapsed hotel in Suzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu Province, Monday, July 12, 2021. The hotel building collapsed Monday afternoon. (Li Bo/Xinhua via AP) Associated Press

  • In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers prepare equipment as they search for survivors at a collapsed hotel in Suzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu Province on Monday, July 12, 2021. The hotel building collapsed Monday afternoon. (Li Bo/Xinhua via AP)

    In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers prepare equipment as they search for survivors at a collapsed hotel in Suzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu Province on Monday, July 12, 2021. The hotel building collapsed Monday afternoon. (Li Bo/Xinhua via AP) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 7/12/2021 11:27 PM

BEIJING -- Authorities say at least eight people have died and nine remained missing in a hotel collapse in Suzhou city in eastern China.

The hotel building collapsed Monday afternoon, the Suzhou government said.

 

Most people in the building at the time were hotel guests.

Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors. Twenty-three people were trapped. Six have been rescued.

More than 600 people including earthquake rescue teams and 120 vehicles have been mobilized for the operation. Suzhou city is in Jiangsu province near Shanghai.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 