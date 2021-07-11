Fever win third straight, beat Dream 79-68

Atlanta Dream Elizabeth Williams, right, out jumps Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, left, in first-half of a WNBA game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in College Park, Ga. Associated Press

Indiana Fever head coach Marianne Stanley gestures from courtside during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in College Park, Ga. Associated Press

Atlanta Dream head coach Mike Petersen, right, and forward Cheyenne Parker (32) look on from courtside in the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in College Park, Ga. Associated Press

Indiana Fever guard Kysre Gondrezick, right, drives by Atlanta Dream guard Aari McDonald, left, in first half of a WNBA basketball game.Sunday, July 11, 2021, in College Park, Ga. Associated Press

Indiana Fever guard Danielle Robinson (3) tries to steal ball from Atlanta Dream forward Cheyenne Parker (32) in 1st half of a WNBA game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in College Park, Ga. Associated Press

ATLANTA -- Teaira McCowan had 21 points and 14 rebounds to help the Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta Dream 79-68 on Sunday.

The Fever (4-16) won their third in a row after 12 straight losses.

Tiffany Mitchell added 14 points, Danielle Robinson scored 12, Kelsey Mitchell 11 and Jessica Breland 10.

Indiana pulled away with 14 straight points for a 77-61 lead on Robinson's basket with 3:53 left. Crystal Bradford stopped the run with 1 of 2 free throws and Aari McDonald's 3-pointer with 2:08 left was the first of the game by the Dream (6-13). Atlanta finished 1 of 13 from 3-point range.

Odyssey Sims had 20 points and Bradford added 14 for Atlanta, which opened the game on a 12-2 run.

