Collier scores 27, Lynx beat Sparks 86-61

Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton, left, shoots as Los Angeles Sparks guard Arella Guirantes defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Los Angeles Sparks' Lauren Cox, left, reaches for a rebound along with Minnesota Lynx forward Damiris Dantas, center, and forward Napheesa Collier during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, left, shoots as Los Angeles Sparks forward Nia Coffey defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Los Angeles Sparks guard Bria Holmes, left, and Minnesota Lynx guard Layshia Clarendon battle for a loose ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Minnesota Lynx guard Layshia Clarendon, left, shoots as Los Angeles Sparks guard Erica Wheeler defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Los Angeles Sparks guard Erica Wheeler, left, shoots as Minnesota Lynx forward Damiris Dantas defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Los Angeles Sparks guard Brittney Sykes, right, shoots as Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Minnesota Lynx guard Layshia Clarendon, right, celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Lynx won 86-61. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Napheesa Collier matched her career-high with 27 points and the Minnesota Lynx won their seventh straight with an 86-61 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday night.

The Lynx (12-7) shot 56% from the field, solidifying their fourth-place standing in the WNBA as the league heads into the Olympic break.

Layshia Clarendon added 14 points and Sylvia Fowles had 10. Minnesota had an 18-point lead in the first half and extended to 83-55 on Bridget Carleton's 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter.

Erica Wheeler and Brittney Sykes had 14 points each, and Amanda Zahui B added 10 for the Sparks (6-13).

