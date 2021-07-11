 

Collier scores 27, Lynx beat Sparks 86-61

  • Minnesota Lynx guard Layshia Clarendon, right, celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Lynx won 86-61.

    Minnesota Lynx guard Layshia Clarendon, right, celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Lynx won 86-61.

  • Los Angeles Sparks guard Brittney Sykes, right, shoots as Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles.

    Los Angeles Sparks guard Brittney Sykes, right, shoots as Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles.

  • Los Angeles Sparks guard Erica Wheeler, left, shoots as Minnesota Lynx forward Damiris Dantas defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles.

    Los Angeles Sparks guard Erica Wheeler, left, shoots as Minnesota Lynx forward Damiris Dantas defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles.

  • Minnesota Lynx guard Layshia Clarendon, left, shoots as Los Angeles Sparks guard Erica Wheeler defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles.

    Minnesota Lynx guard Layshia Clarendon, left, shoots as Los Angeles Sparks guard Erica Wheeler defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles.

  • Los Angeles Sparks guard Bria Holmes, left, and Minnesota Lynx guard Layshia Clarendon battle for a loose ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles.

    Los Angeles Sparks guard Bria Holmes, left, and Minnesota Lynx guard Layshia Clarendon battle for a loose ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles.

  • Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, left, shoots as Los Angeles Sparks forward Nia Coffey defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles.

    Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, left, shoots as Los Angeles Sparks forward Nia Coffey defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles.

  • Los Angeles Sparks' Lauren Cox, left, reaches for a rebound along with Minnesota Lynx forward Damiris Dantas, center, and forward Napheesa Collier during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles.

    Los Angeles Sparks' Lauren Cox, left, reaches for a rebound along with Minnesota Lynx forward Damiris Dantas, center, and forward Napheesa Collier during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles.

  • Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton, left, shoots as Los Angeles Sparks guard Arella Guirantes defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles.

    Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton, left, shoots as Los Angeles Sparks guard Arella Guirantes defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles.

 
Updated 7/11/2021 10:28 PM

LOS ANGELES -- Napheesa Collier matched her career-high with 27 points and the Minnesota Lynx won their seventh straight with an 86-61 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday night.

The Lynx (12-7) shot 56% from the field, solidifying their fourth-place standing in the WNBA as the league heads into the Olympic break.

 

Layshia Clarendon added 14 points and Sylvia Fowles had 10. Minnesota had an 18-point lead in the first half and extended to 83-55 on Bridget Carleton's 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter.

Erica Wheeler and Brittney Sykes had 14 points each, and Amanda Zahui B added 10 for the Sparks (6-13).

