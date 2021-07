Start the Barty! Australian wins Wimbledon for 2nd major

Australia's Ashleigh Barty poses with the trophy for the media after winning the women's singles final, defeating the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Associated Press

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova reacts after losing a point to Australia's Ashleigh Barty during the women's singles final match on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Associated Press

Australia's Ashleigh Barty reacts to the crowd after defeating the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in the women's singles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Associated Press

Australia's Ashleigh Barty, right, hugs Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova after defeating her in the women's singles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Associated Press

Australia's Ashleigh Barty plays a return during the women's singles final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Associated Press

Australia's Ashleigh Barty smiles during the women's singles final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Associated Press

Australia's Ashleigh Barty plays a return to Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova during the women's singles final match on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Associated Press

Australia's Ashleigh Barty plays a return to Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova during the women's singles final match on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Mike Hewitt/Pool Via AP) Associated Press

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova reacts after losing a point during the women's singles final match against Australia's Ashleigh Barty on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Associated Press

Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after defeating Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova during the women's singles final match against on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Associated Press

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge waves to the crowd during the women's singles final between Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Associated Press

Australia's Ashleigh Barty, left, holds the winners trophy, alongside runner-up the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova as they pose for the media after the women's singles final, on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Associated Press

Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after defeating the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in the women's singles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Associated Press

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova reacts as she holds her runners up plate during the presentation ceremony after her defeat bye Australia's Ashleigh Barty in the women's singles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Associated Press

Australia's Ashleigh Barty reacts after defeating the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in the women's singles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Associated Press

Australia's Ashleigh Barty poses with the trophy for the media after winning the women's singles final after defeating the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Associated Press

WIMBLEDON, England -- Everything came so easily for Ash Barty at the start of the Wimbledon final. Hard to believe one player would grab the first 14 points of a major championship match.

Surely, it couldn't stay that one-sided, right? Of course not.

Still, Barty used that perfect start and a strong-enough finish to get the job done, holding off Karolina Pliskova's comeback bid to win 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 at the All England Club on Saturday for her second Grand Slam title.

'It took me a long time to verbalize the fact that I wanted to dare to dream it and say I wanted to win this incredible tournament. ... I didn't sleep a lot last night. I was thinking of all the 'What-ifs,'' the No. 1-ranked Barty said. 'But I think when I was coming out on this court, I felt at home, in a way.'

She adds this trophy to the one she won at the French Open in 2019.

Barty is the first Australian woman to win Wimbledon since Evonne Goolagong in 1980. Barty was a teenager when she first met Goolagong and considers her an inspiration and a mentor.

'I hope I made Evonne proud,' said Barty, who wore an outfit that was a tribute to the dress Goolagong played in when she won the tournament for the first time, 50 years ago.

Barty, 25, was the Wimbledon junior champion a decade ago, then left the tennis tour for nearly two years in 2014 because of burnout. She played professional cricket back home, then eventually returned to her other sport.

Good call.

She was at her best at the beginning of each set against the eighth-seeded Pliskova, a 29-year-old from the Czech Republic with a big serve.

Pliskova dropped to 0-2 in major finals; she also was the runner-up at the 2016 U.S. Open.

'I was fighting very hard to make it difficult for her,' said Pliskova, a former No. 1 who got choked up during the trophy ceremony and lamented to the capacity Centre Court crowd: 'I never cry. Never.'

Barty's most significant wobble came in the second set. She led 3-1, gave that break back, then went ahead again and served for the victory at 6-5. But she sailed consecutive forehands long to get broken, then was shaky in the ensuing tiebreaker, ceding it with a double-fault.

But in the first Wimbledon women's final to go three sets since 2012, Barty went up 3-0 in the decider and never relented. It also was the first since 1977 between two participants who never had been that far at the All England Club.

The match was played under a cloud-filled sky and, because of the threat of showers, Barty and Pliskova shared a warmup session under the closed roof at No. 1 Court earlier in the day, standing side-by-side.

They shared smiles and chatter during the coin toss before the final, but once things got serious, Barty didn't mess around.

Right from the get-go, there was not a hint of uneasiness or uncertainty. Her strokes were confident. Her demeanor, too. During the match-opening run that put her up 3-0, love-30 and, after Pliskova finally won a couple of points, 4-0 after 11 minutes, Barty showed off her varied skills.

She returned Pliskova's speedy serves - the ones that produced a tournament-high 54 aces entering Saturday - without any trouble. She lobbed Pliskova, who at 6-foot-1 is 8 inches taller than the 5-foot-5 Barty. She hit winners with heavy topspin forehands and set up others with sliced backhands. She threw in an ace of her own, and even compiled more than Pliskova, 7-6.

The key stat probably was this: Barty won 22 of 31 points that lasted nine strokes or more.

As balls flew past Pliskova, and the murmuring in the full-capacity stands reached a crescendo - 'Is she going to win a point?' - she watched with little more than a blank stare. She fiddled with her racket strings as if wanting to be anywhere else.

Pliskova's coach, Sascha Bajin, who previously worked with Naomi Osaka and was Serena Williams' hitting partner, observed the scene with arms crossed.

Pliskova finally got the measure of her strokes in the second set. That could have shaken Barty. Except here's the thing: She speaks clearly about never letting anything get her too down, including the hip injury that knocked her out of the French Open last month and prevented her from her usual preparation for Wimbledon.

And so, with her typical grit, Barty managed to get back to the steadier version of herself down the stretch. When she got a second chance to serve it out, Barty didn't flinch, even when she had to stare down a break point.

A missed backhand by Pliskova removed that threat, and Barty delivered a 108 mph ace. One last backhand miss from Pliskova ended it.

Barty crouched at the baseline and covered her face with her arm.

'I was really proud of myself," said Barty, who climbed her way up the stands to hug her coach, Craig Tyzzer, and others, "the way I was able to reset and just keep going, just keep chipping away, at the start of that third set and hold my nerve there in the end.'

