Braves beat Marlins 5-4; AcuÃ±a carted off with leg injury

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman, right, is met by Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Miami. Associated Press

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., center, is carried to a medical cart after trying to make a catch on an inside-the-park home run hit by Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Miami. Associated Press

MIAMI -- Braves star Ronald AcuÃ±a Jr. was carted off the field in tears with an apparent right leg injury during Atlanta's 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

AcuÃ±a landed awkwardly on his right leg after jumping on the warning track in right field to try to catch a drive from Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fifth inning. He slammed into the outfield wall and crumbled on the warning track, immediately grabbing toward his right knee while Chisholm sprinted out an inside-the-park homer.

The 23-year-old AcuÃ±a did not put any weight on his right leg and had to be helped to a cart before being taken from the field.

No further details on the extent of the injury were immediately available.

Freddie Freeman had a two-run homer and an RBI single, while Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley ripped doubles as the first three Braves reached base off All-Star pitcher Trevor Rogers (7-6) in the fourth inning. Atlanta has won three straight over Miami.

Max Fried (6-5) gave up three consecutive hits after AcuÃ±a was injured. He went five innings with five strikeouts and allowed nine hits.

PHILLIES 11, RED SOX 2

BOSTON -- Jean Segura and Alec Bohm homered, and Philadelphia snapped Boston's nine-game home winning streak.

Segura opened the game with a drive over the Green Monster, and Bohm made it 3-0 with a two-run drive off MartÃ­n PÃ©rez (7-5) in the second. The Phillies then broke it open with eight runs in the eighth, earning their fourth win six games.

Segura finished with three hits and three RBIs. Rhys Hoskins and Bryce Harper each hit a two-run double, and Ronald Torreyes had three hits. Bailey Falter (1-0) pitched two hitless innings for his first major league victory.

Xander Bogaerts hit a solo homer for Boston, which lost for just fourth time in 15 games.

Red Sox reliever Josh Taylor's streak of scoreless appearances ended at 26 games.

GIANTS 10, NATIONALS 4

SAN FRANCISCO -- Brandon Crawford had three hits, including his 18th home run, and San Francisco routed Washington.

Anthony DeSclafani (10-3) had six strikeouts and pitched three-hit ball over six scoreless innings to win his 10th for the Giants. Thairo Estrada added four hits and two RBIs. Darin Ruf doubled and scored twice.

Washington's Starlin Castro singled to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. Alcides Escobar added a two-run triple.

The Giants batted around twice in the first three innings to chase starter Jon Lester (2-4).

ATHLETICS 8, RANGERS 4, 11 INNINGS

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th inning after an earlier home run and Oakland beat Texas.

Lowrie hit a sharp single to right with one out in the 11th off Spencer Patton (0-1), who then threw a wild pitch that allowed another run before Stephen Piscotty added a two-run homer.

J.B. Wendelken (2-1), the sixth Oakland pitcher, worked both extra innings as the A's won for the third time in nine games.

There were five solo homers before the game went to extra innings, with both teams having back-to-back shots.

Texas' Adolis Garcia and Joey Gallo homered in a span of three pitches in the first.

Sean Murphy and Seth Brown went back-to-back in the A's second.

PIRATES 6, METS 2, 1ST GAME

NEW YORK -- Tyler Anderson pitched five innings and hit a tiebreaking homer, leading Pittsburgh past New York in the first game of a doubleheader.

Bryan Reynolds also connected for the Pirates. John Nogowski had two hits and two RBIs.

Anderson (5-8) won consecutive starts for the second time this season, allowing two runs and six hits.

Marcus Stroman (6-7) lost his third straight decision. He was charged with three runs and five hits in five innings.

Jonathan Villar homered for the Mets, who are playing their 10th doubleheader and third this week. Kevin Pillar had an RBI single.

RAYS 5, BLUE JAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Brandon Lowe homered twice and Mike Zunino also connected, helping Tampa Bay beat Toronto for its sixth straight win.

Ryan Yarbrough (6-3) pitched five innings of two-run ball, improving to 5-0 in his last 12 appearances. Diego Castillo finished the six-hitter for his 13th save.

Lowe has four career multihomer games, including May 21 against the Blue Jays. He opened the scoring with his 19th homer, connecting on the first pitch leading off the first.

Randy Arozarena added an eighth-inning RBI single for the Rays.

Marcus Semien hit his 22nd homer for the Blue Jays, who have lost four of five. Ross Stripling (3-5) allowed four runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings.

TWINS 9, TIGERS 4

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jorge Polanco hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Minnesota rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Detroit.

Alex Kirilloff also homered for Minnesota. Luis Arraez drove in two insurance runs with an eighth-inning single.

Niko Goodrum and Zack Short hit back-to-back solo homers in the second inning for Detroit.

Danny Coloumbe (1-0) earned his first win since 2018 with 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Reliever Joe Jimenez (2-1) took the loss for Detroit, which used seven pitchers in the game.

WHITE SOX 8, ORIOLES 3

BALTIMORE -- Brian Goodwin had four hits, including a solo homer, and drove in three runs as Chicago beat Baltimore for its fourth straight win.

Chicago has won nine of i12 and has taken seven in a row from the Orioles dating to 2019.

Lucas Giolito (7-6) struck out nine while allowing two runs in 5 1/3 innings to beat the Orioles for the second time this season. Liam Hendriks earned his AL-leading 23rd save.

Thomas Eshelman (0-2) gave up four runs in two-plus innings and has not completed five innings in any of his five starts.

Domingo Leyba had RBI singles in the fourth and sixth for Baltimore, which has lost three in a row and is 1-6 in July.

INDIANS 14, ROYALS 6

CLEVELAND -- CÃ©sar HernÃ¡ndez and Ã"scar Mercado each hit a three-run homer, and Cleveland beat struggling Kansas City.

HernÃ¡ndez's 15th homer capped a six-run fourth inning against Mike Minor (6-8). Mercado's drive highlighted a four-run seventh that put the game away.

The Indians have beaten the Royals eight straight times this season. The Royals have dropped 15 of 18 to fall a season-worst 17 games under .500.

Mercado had three hits and drove in four runs. JosÃ© RamÃ­rez and Roberto PÃ©rez also homered for Cleveland, which totaled 17 hits.

Cal Quantrill (1-2) allowed three runs in six innings.

