Vatican: Pope to deliver Sunday blessing from Rome hospital
Posted7/9/2021 7:00 AM
ROME -- ROME - Pope Francis is walking in the corridor, working and even celebrated Mass at a Rome hospital where he will deliver his Sunday weekly blessing while recovering from intestinal surgery, the Vatican said Friday.
The Vatican's daily medical update said that Francis' temperature was normal again following the slight fever he ran Wednesday evening. It said his treatment and recovery at Gemelli Hospital was proceeding as planned.
Francis, 84, had half of his colon removed last Sunday for what the Vatican said was a 'severe' narrowing of his large intestine.
