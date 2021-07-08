The Latest: Sabalenka-Pliskova semifinal going to 3rd set

Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates after defeating Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova during the women's singles quarterfinals match on day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Associated Press

Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning a point against Germany's Angelique Kerber during the women's singles semifinals match on day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Associated Press

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova plays a return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the women's singles semifinals match on day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Associated Press

WIMBLEDON, England -- The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

The Wimbledon semifinal between second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and No. 8 Karolina Pliskova is going to a third set.

Sabalenka won the first set 7-5 and Pliskova took the second 6-4 on Centre Court.

The winner will play top-ranked Ash Barty on Saturday.

___

3:05 p.m.

Top-ranked Ash Barty has reached her first Wimbledon final by beating Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Kerber served for the second set at 5-3 but was broken at love on Centre Court.

Barty then took a 6-0 lead in the tiebreaker and converted her fourth match point when Kerber netted a backhand.

Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018 and was runner-up in 2016.

Aryna Sabalenka was playing Karolina Pliskova in the second semifinal.

___

1 p.m.

Angelique Kerber will try to reach her third Wimbledon final when she takes on top-ranked Ash Barty on Centre Court.

Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018 and was runner-up in 2016.

Barty is trying to reach the final at the All England Club for the first time.

The other semifinal pits No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka against No. 8 Karolina Pliskova. Sabalenka is playing in her first Grand Slam semifinal, while Pliskova was the U.S. Open runner-up in 2016.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports