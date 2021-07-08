Conway scores 1st MLS goal, Atlanta ties Nashville 2-2

Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal (8) and Atlanta United forward Tyler Wolff collide while going for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Atlanta United goalkeeper Alec Kann (25) stops a shot between Nashville SC's Daniel Lovitz (2) and Atlanta's Brooks Lennon (11) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Atlanta United defender Mikey Ambrose (33) clears the ball away from the net as Nashville SC forward Abu Danladi (7) closes in during the second half of an MLS soccer match Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Nashville SC's Dax McCarty (6) grabs Atlanta United's Marcelino Moreno during the second half of an MLS soccer match Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar, left, and Atlanta United's Marcelino Moreno vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Atlanta United's Santiago Sosa, left, and Nashville SC's Luke Haakenson vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Atlanta United's Santiago Sosa (5) and Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar (10) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Atlanta United coach Gabriel Heinze, right, reacts to a play as Nashville SC defender Nick Hinds, left, and Atlanta defender George Bello (21) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong, right, dribbles the ball next to Atlanta United defender Anton Walkes, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Jackson Conway scored his first MLS goal six minutes after entering as a second-half substitute and Atlanta United tied Nashville 2-2 on Thursday night.

Atlanta (2-3-7) had its winless run extended to seven games - setting a club record. Nashville (4-1-7) is unbeaten in its last 10 games at home, including winning four of the last six games at Nissan Stadium.

Anton Walkes headed in Jake Mulraney's free kick in the sixth minute to give Atlanta United a 1-0 lead. Eight minutes later, Jalil Anibaba tied it by heading home Hany Mukhtar's corner kick.

Mukhtar gave Nashville a 2-1 lead in the 49th minute on a penalty kick, following Erick Torres' handball in the box. Ten minutes later, Conway tied it by heading in a corner kick.

Mulraney was given a red card in the 74th minute.

