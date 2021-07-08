Indictment charges Chicago man in shooting of two federal agents, officer
Updated 7/8/2021 2:25 PM
CHICAGO -- Indictment charges Chicago man in shooting of two federal agents, officer.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.