Toronto FC beats Revs 3-2 to snap 6-game lossing streak

Toronto FC interim coach Javier Perez, right, is congratulated by forward Patrick Mullins (13) at the conclusion of the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Toronto won 3-2. Associated Press

Toronto FC midfielder Yeferson Soteldo, left, yells as he is tripped by New England Revolution midfielder Ema Boateng (11) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Toronto won 3-2. Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Yeferson Soteldo, Kemar Lawrence and Tsubasa Endoh scored in the first half and Toronto FC snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution on Wednesday night.

Assistant coach Javier Perez directed Toronto after first-year coach Chris Armas was fired following a 7-1 loss to D.C. United on Saturday. Toronto (2-8-2) entered 19 points behind Eastern Conference leader New England (7-3-3) in the standings.

Carles Gil and Adam Buksa scored in the second half for New England.

The start was delayed nearly 90 minutes because of lightning.

FIRE 3, ORLANDO CITY 1

CHICAGO -- Robert Beric broke a tie in the 72nd minute and Chicago beat Orlando City.

Chicago (3-7-2) won its second straight game, while Orlando (6-3-3) lost consecutive regular-season matches for the first time since August 2019.

Boris Sekulic and Chinonso Offor also scored for Chicago. AndrÃ©s Perea connected for Orlando.

MONTREAL 2, NEW YORK CITY FC 1

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Romell Quioto and Mason Toye scored and Montreal beat New York City FC to run its unbeaten streak to five.

Quioto ran onto a through ball played by Djordje Mihailovic and beat goalkeeper Luis Barraza to give Montreal (5-3-4) a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute.

Keaton Parks scored in the 29th minute for New York City (5-4-2), and Mason Toye tied it from the penalty spot in the 43rd.