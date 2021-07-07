MarketAxess, Valero fall; Steel Dynamics, LGI Homes rise

 

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

SMART Global Holdings Inc., up $8.47 to $56.02.

 

The computer memory technology company gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

Steel Dynamics Inc., up $3 to $61.22.

The steel producer increased its stock buyback program by $1 billion.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., down $21.72 to $450.08.

Investors were disappointed by the bond trading platform operator's latest volume and transaction fee update.

LGI Homes Inc., up $6.67 to $168.74.

The homebuilder gave investors an encouraging update on home closings in June.

Valero Energy Corp., down $2.39 to $72.31.

Falling oil prices weighed down energy stocks.

Citigroup Inc., down 28 cents to $67.93.

Bond yields continued falling, crimping banks' ability to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Dollar General Corp., up $3.10 to $221.50.

The discount retailer said it is expanding its offering of healthcare products, including over-the-counter medicines.

Clorox Co., up $4.07 to $185.37.

The bleach and household products maker made gains as investors shifted money toward more defensive stocks.

