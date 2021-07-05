Cubs manager Ross ejected from game against Phillies
Updated 7/5/2021 9:11 PM
CHICAGO -- Cubs manager David Ross was ejected from Chicago's game against Philadelphia on Monday.
He was tossed by plate umpire Nic Lentz after Bryce Harper walked leading off the sixth inning against reliever Rex Brothers. Ross came out of the dugout and argued vehemently. First-base umpire Joe West got between him and Lentz before Ross left the field.
The ejection was Ross' third this season and fourth in two years managing the Cubs.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.