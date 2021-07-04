Woman dies after kayak overturns in river, officials say
Updated 7/4/2021 9:17 AM
HARRISON, Ohio -- A woman died after her kayak overturned in an Ohio river over the weekend, authorities said.
The Hamilton County sheriff's office said deputies responded at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of an overturned kayak in the Whitewater River in Harrison Township.
Fire department personnel sent a boat down the river and fellow paddlers performed CPR on the victim until emergency responders arrived.
The sheriff's office said 60-year-old Bobbie Egan received aid from emergency responders as well as bystanders but could not be resuscitated.
Local fire departments and crew from Bright, Indiana responded, officials said.
