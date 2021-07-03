 

The Latest: Rain suspends play at Wimbledon

  • Germany's Angelique Kerber plays a return to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during the women's singles third round match on day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday July 3, 2021.

    Germany's Angelique Kerber plays a return to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during the women's singles third round match on day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday July 3, 2021. Associated Press

  • Switzerland's Roger Federer serves during the men's singles second round match against Richard Gasquet of France on day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 1, 2021.

    Switzerland's Roger Federer serves during the men's singles second round match against Richard Gasquet of France on day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 1, 2021. Associated Press

 
Posted7/3/2021 7:00 AM

WIMBLEDON, England -- The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

 

Play at Wimbledon has been suspended because of rain.

Seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini and former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber were among the players in third-round action on the outer courts when play was halted.

Matches on Centre Court and No. 1 Court had yet to start.

There were several rain delays during the first two days of the tournament but the weather had been dry since then.

___

11 a.m.

For once, Roger Federer may not be the unanimous fan favorite when he plays on Centre Court.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion faces Queen's Club runner-up Cameron Norrie, the only British man left in the draw after Andy Murray and Daniel Evans both lost on Friday.

The 39-year-old Federer is the oldest man to play in the third round at Wimbledon since 1975.

On the women's side, 17-year-old Coco Gauff tries to make the fourth round for the second time in a row. Gauff will be first on Centre Court to play Kaja Juvan. Top-ranked Ash Barty takes on KateÅina SiniakovÃ¡.

After a couple of dry days, rain is forecast in the morning.

___

