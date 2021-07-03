Elisa drops from hurricane to tropical storm force as it nears Haiti, Dominican Republic
Updated 7/3/2021 9:59 AM
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Elisa drops from hurricane to tropical storm force as it nears Haiti, Dominican Republic.
