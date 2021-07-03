Fortress-led group to buy UK's Morrisons for $8.7 billion

LONDON -- Morrisons, the U.K.'s fourth-largest supermarket chain, has accepted a 6.3 billion-pound ($8.7 billion) takeover bid from a group of buyers led by Fortress Investment Group.

The deal comes as investment firms look for opportunities in Britain, where the country's departure from the European Union and the COVID-19 pandemic have weighed on share prices. Just last month, Morrisons rejected an unsolicited offer of 5.5 billion pounds from New York-based Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, saying the bid undervalued the company.

The group led by Fortress, a New York-based private equity firm, agreed to pay 254 pence per share for Morrisons, 42% more than the shares were worth before the bid from Clayton Dubilier. The buyers also include the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Koch Real Estate Investments.

'We have looked very carefully at Fortress' approach, their plans for the business and their overall suitability as an owner of a unique British food-maker and shopkeeper'»,' said Andrew Higginson, chairman of Morrisons 'It's clear to us that Fortress has a full understanding and appreciation of the fundamental character of Morrisons.'

Morrisons, which employs about 110,000 people, operates 497 stores and 339 gas stations across the U.K.