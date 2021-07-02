The Latest: Djokovic plays Kudla on No. 1 Court at Wimbledon

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return to South Africa's Kevin Anderson during the men's singles second round match on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021. Associated Press

WIMBLEDON, England -- The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

11 a.m.

Novak Djokovic will have to play his third-round match away from Centre Court in order to make room for two British men.

The top-ranked Serb will face American qualifier Denis Kudla on No. 1 Court as he tries to maintain his bid for a third straight Wimbledon title, and sixth overall.

Tournament organizers have placed 22nd-seeded Daniel Evans of Britain on Centre Court instead. Evans will take on Sebastian Korda of the United States before two-time champion Andy Murray plays No. 10 Denis Shapovalov.

In the women's draw, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka faces Maria Osorio Serrano and former French Open champion Iga Swiatek takes on Irina-Camelia Begu.

