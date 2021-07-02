Clarification: Fox News-Harassment story
Updated 7/2/2021 12:22 PM
NEW YORK -- In a story published June 29, 2021, The Associated Press reported on a settlement agreement between the New York City Commission on Human Rights and Fox News. The story should have made clear Fox employees and contributors will be able to temporarily bring human rights complaints forward without being subject to binding arbitration. The arbitration requirement is not Fox policy for all employees, but it is mandated in several employee contracts.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.