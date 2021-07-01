 

Raptors' Jalen Harris dismissed and disqualified from NBA

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
Updated 7/1/2021 6:50 PM

NEW YORK -- Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris was dismissed and disqualified from the NBA on Thursday for violating terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

The league, teams and union are prohibited from publicly disclosing information about testing or treatment of any NBA player under the Anti-Drug Program, other than to announce a suspension or dismissal.

 

As a first-year player, Harris is eligible to apply for reinstatement in a year.

Harris averaged 7.4 points and 13.2 minutes in 13 games this season for Toronto on a two-way contract. Set to become a restricted free agent, he also played seven regular-season games and two playoff games for Raptors 905 in the G League.

Toronto drafted Harris with the 59th pick in 2020. He spent his first two college seasons at Louisiana Tech and averaged 21.7 points for Nevada in 2019-20.

