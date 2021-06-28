The Latest: France to face Switzerland at Euro 2020
Posted6/28/2021 7:00 AM
The Latest on soccer's European Championship:
___
World Cup champion France will play Switzerland for a spot in the quarterfinals at the European Championship.
The French team lost in the Euro 2016 final before winning the World Cup three years ago. They finished first in their group at Euro 2020 but won only one match.
The game against the Swiss will be played in Bucharest.
Spain will take on Croatia in Copenhagen in the early match.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.