Switzerland beats France on penalties at Euro 2020

Swiss players celebrate after defeating France 5-4 in a penalty shoot out during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match at National Arena stadium, Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Daniel Mihailescu/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

Switzerland's goalkeeper Yann Sommer saves the penalty shot by France's Kylian Mbappe during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Associated Press

Switzerland's Admir Mehmedi, left, scores by penalty during the penalty shootout at the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Associated Press

Switzerland's manager Vladimir Petkovic celebrates with his players end of the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena stadium, in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Marko Djurica/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania -- France is out of the European Championship, and it was Kylian Mbappe that missed the penalty kick in the shootout.

Switzerland eliminated the World Cup champions 5-4 in the shootout after a 3-3 draw on Monday in the round of 16.

The Swiss will next play Spain in the quarterfinals in St. Petersburg on Friday.

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who left the team during the group stage to be with his wife for the birth of their daughter, made the decisive safe on the 10th penalty after the previous nine had all been successful.

It was the third game in the round of 16 game to go to extra time but the first to be decided by penalties.

Switzerland substitute Mario GavranoviÄ forced extra time with a 90-th minute equalizer.

