Grains, livestock mixed.
Updated 6/28/2021 10:27 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July rose 10.25 cents at $6.51 a bushel; July corn gained 10 cents at $6.52 a bushel; July oats was up 9.25 cents at $3.86 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 5.50 cents at $13.4975 a bushel.
Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Jun. live cattle was off .12 cent at $1.22 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.33 cents at $1.5830 a pound; Jun. lean hogs gained 3.73 cents at 1.0480 a pound.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.