 

Crawford takes 11-game hit streak into matchup with White Sox

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted6/27/2021 7:00 AM

Seattle Mariners (40-37, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (44-31, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 4:40 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-4, 5.10 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (6-2, 3.87 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the White Sox Sunday.

The White Sox are 27-13 in home games in 2020. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .333, good for second in the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the team with a mark of .403.

The Mariners are 16-21 on the road. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .290, last in the MLB. Ty France leads the club with a mark of .353.

The Mariners won the last meeting 9-3. Yusei Kikuchi earned his fifth victory and Luis Torrens went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs for Seattle. Carlos Rodon registered his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 12 home runs and is batting .239.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 16 home runs and is batting .248.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .212 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Mariners: 8-2, .269 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Adam Engel: (hamstring), Adam Eaton: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring).

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 