Chicago Botanic Garden to start charging admission

GLENCOE, Ill. -- A famed horticultural park north of Chicago that's been free for half a century is about to cost money.

Starting next January, the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe will start charging visitors on a sliding scale, between about $10 to $26.

Jean Franczyk, the garden's president and CEO, said the decision to charge admission was driven by popularity of the park that before the pandemic drew more than a million visitors a year.

'We did a lot of modeling and anticipating and said, 'OK, how are we going to maintain the quality of programs?'" she told the Chicago Tribune. 'How are we going to keep up with ongoing maintenance? How are we going to meet this audience demand? And we landed on: One of the things that we could do was revise our admissions policy.'

Visitors will catch a break because the cost to park will drop from $20 to $30 to $8.

And visitors can save money if they plan ahead or visit at times less popular than spring weekends. For example, what the park calls 'plan-ahead pricing' means it will cost $9.95 for many days every year. Also, the park will add 52 free days a year.