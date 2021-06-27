Police: 1 dead and 3 injured in suburban Chicago shooting
Updated 6/27/2021 4:12 PM
ST. CHARLES, Ill. -- One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting early Sunday outside a suburban Chicago nightclub, police said.
Police in St. Charles said officers responded around 2 a.m. to a call of shots fired. Two victims were found outside the club on a sidewalk. They were taken to a hospital where one person died. Authorities identified him as 23-year old Khalief D. McAllister of Aurora.
A third person was hospitalized and was listed in critical condition. A fourth person was treated and released.
No one was in custody Sunday.
Police didn't release further details including a motive.
St. Charles is about 45 miles (72.42 kilometers) west of Chicago.
