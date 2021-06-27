With virtual and in-person events, NYC commemorates Pride

People gather at Bryant Park for the Queer Liberation March on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

From left, Moneesha Syed, Evangeline Feeney and Lyla Gatterdam pose for photos at Bryant Park for the Queer Liberation March on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

Jessica Zyrie poses for a portrait at the Queer Liberation March on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

Ione Shih poses for a portrait at Bryant Park for the Queer Liberation March on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

The Batala Drum Line play while marching alongside people at the Queer Liberation March on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

Juliana Moraes dances to the music at the Queer Liberation March on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

Christopher Williams and his husband Ed Stallsworth kiss while marching with the Pride Puppets at the Queer Liberation March on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

Amid Iravanipour rallies at the Queer Liberation March on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

People climb the railings of scaffolding to get a better view of the Queer Liberation March on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

People watch the Queer Liberation March from their fire escape on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

Ronaldo Pinto attends at Queer Liberation March in the West Village on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

People gather near the Stonewall Inn during the Queer Liberation March in the West Village on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

People gather during the Queer Liberation March in the West Village on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- New York City's annual LGBTQ Pride parade went ahead virtually again due to the pandemic Sunday, though demonstrators and celebrators were still making their presence felt around the city.

The main New York City Pride parade, which usually draws throngs of participants and spectators, was presented as a television broadcast special, since now-lifted pandemic restrictions were still in effect at the time it was being planned.

That didn't deter throngs from gathering in person on Sunday afternoon for PrideFest, a street fair with vendors, food and entertainment in Manhattan. A dance party was planned for Herald Square and fireworks, music and food were prepared for Pier 45 in Hudson River Park.

Sean Gannon from Maplewood, New Jersey, attended with his husband and two 3-year-old sons.

'It's such an important thing for them to see that they have two dads and that there are other people that have two moms, two dads, single dads, single moms," Gannon told WCBS Radio. "There are all different ways that families are made up, so it's really awesome to be able to share this experience with them today.'

For people looking to march for LGBTQ rights, the Reclaim Pride Coalition held its third Queer Liberation March from Bryant Park to the Stonewall National Monument and into Washington Square Park. The liberation march event does not allow police or corporate participation.

New York City's gay pride parades began in 1970 to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall uprising, which started after a police raid on a Manhattan gay bar.



The Stonewall Inn is still there, now under different owners.