DÃ¡niel SallÃ³i lifts Sporting KC past 10-man LAFC, 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- DÃ¡niel SallÃ³i scored his seventh goal of the season in the 87th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat 10-man Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Saturday.

SallÃ³i one-timed Felipe Hernandez's pass from a narrow angle and Sporting KC (7-3-2) held on for the remainder of the match, which included six minutes of stoppage time.

LAFC's Tristan Blackmon was sent off in the 58th minute for pulling down SallÃ³i in the denial of an obvious scoring opportunity.

Alan Pulido tied it for Sporting three minutes later, smashing home a putback after LAFC defender Marco Farfan misplayed SallÃ³i's cross.

Kim Moon-Hwan opened the scoring in the 24th minute for LAFC (3-4-3). He received JosÃ© Cifuentes' pass on the right side of the penalty area and cut back to create the lane for his first MLS goal.

Sporting KC solidified its second-place standing in the Western Conference and improved to 5-2-1 this season when conceding the opening goal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports