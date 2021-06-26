Union tie Fire 3-3 on Boris SekuliÄ‡'s own goal

CHICAGO -- Kacper Przybylko's shot led to an own goal by the Chicago Fire's Boris SekuliÄ in the 79th minute and the Philadelphia Union held on for a 3-3 draw Saturday night.

Fire goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth saved Przybylko's shot, but the deflection off his hand caromed into the goal off SekuliÄ's shoulder.

SekuliÄ tied it at 2 for the Fire (1-7-2) in the 56th minute. Mauricio Pineda made it 3-2 for Chicago in the 67th.

The Union's Jakob Glesnes opened the scoring in the second minute with an own goal.

Quinn Sullivan tied it at 1 for the Union (5-2-4) with an overhead bicycle kick in the 28th minute. It was the 17-year-old's first MLS goal.

Cory Burke gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead in first-half stoppage time.

FC CINCINNATI 2, TORONTO FC 0

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Allan Cruz and Luciano Acosta scored to help FC Cincinnati beat Toronto FC 2-0.

Cruz finished with a toe punch into the right corner to open the scoring in the fourth minute for FC Cincinnati (3-5-1). Isaac Atanga's through ball led Cruz into the middle of the penalty area after a defensive miscue by Toronto.

Acosta made it 2-0 in the 68th minute, curling a right footed shot from behind the penalty arc for his second goal of the season.

Toronto dropped to 1-7-2.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 2, LOS ANGELES FC 1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- DÃ¡niel SallÃ³i scored his seventh goal of the season in the 87th minute to lift Sporting Kansas City past 10-man Los Angeles FC.

LAFC's Tristan Blackmon was sent off in the 58th minute for pulling down SallÃ³i on an obvious scoring opportunity.

Alan Pulido also scored for Sporting (7-3-2). Kim Moon-Hwan had his first MLS goal for LAFC (3-4-3).

MONTREAL 1, NASHVILLE 1, TIE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Abu Danladi scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to give Nashville the tie with Montreal.

Danladi headed home Jack Maher's short cross from close range to help Nashville (3-1-6) earn its fifth come-from-behind result of the season.

Aljaz Struna scored in the 63rd minute for Montreal (3-3-4), redirecting Djordje Mihailovic's corner with the back of his head.

DYNAMO 1, REAL SALT LAKE 1, TIE

SANDY, Utah -- Maxi Urruti scored in the second half to help Houston tie Real Salt Lake.

Urruti tied it for the Dynamo (3-3-5) in the 52nd minute with a right-footed rocket from a step in front of the 18-yard box.

Justen Glad opened the scoring in the 11th minute for Salt Lake (3-2-4), connecting the outside of his foot to Albert RusnÃ¡k's corner with an outstretched right leg.