 

Danladi scores in stoppage time, Nashville ties Montreal 1-1

  • Nashville SC forward Abu Danladi (7) scores a goal against CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

    Nashville SC forward Abu Danladi (7) scores a goal against CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

  • Nashville SC forward Abu Danladi, left, is congratulated after scoring a goal against CF Montreal during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

    Nashville SC forward Abu Danladi, left, is congratulated after scoring a goal against CF Montreal during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

  • CF Montreal defender Aljaz Struna (24) celebrates after scoring a goal against Nashville SC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

    CF Montreal defender Aljaz Struna (24) celebrates after scoring a goal against Nashville SC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

  • CF Montreal defender Aljaz Struna (24) celebrates after scoring a goal against Nashville SC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

    CF Montreal defender Aljaz Struna (24) celebrates after scoring a goal against Nashville SC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

  • CF Montreal defender Rudy Camacho, right, heads the ball next to teammate Mustafa Kizza (12) during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Nashville SC Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

    CF Montreal defender Rudy Camacho, right, heads the ball next to teammate Mustafa Kizza (12) during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Nashville SC Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

  • Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl (19) moves the ball against CF Montreal defender Aljaz Struna (24) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

    Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl (19) moves the ball against CF Montreal defender Aljaz Struna (24) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

  • Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl, right, collides with CF Montreal's Djordje Mihailovic (8) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

    Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl, right, collides with CF Montreal's Djordje Mihailovic (8) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

  • CF Montreal midfielder Samuel Piette, left, kicks the ball away from Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

    CF Montreal midfielder Samuel Piette, left, kicks the ball away from Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

  • Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty, left, falls while battling for the ball with CF Montreal midfielder Amar Sejdic, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

    Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty, left, falls while battling for the ball with CF Montreal midfielder Amar Sejdic, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/26/2021 9:50 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Abu Danladi scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift Nashville to a 1-1 draw with Montreal on Saturday night.

Danladi headed home Jack Maher's short cross from close range to help Nashville (3-1-6) earn its fifth come-from-behind result of the season.

 

Aljaz Struna scored in the 63rd minute for Montreal (3-3-4), redirecting Djordje Mihailovic's corner with the back of his head.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 