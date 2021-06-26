Danladi scores in stoppage time, Nashville ties Montreal 1-1

Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty, left, falls while battling for the ball with CF Montreal midfielder Amar Sejdic, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

CF Montreal midfielder Samuel Piette, left, kicks the ball away from Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl, right, collides with CF Montreal's Djordje Mihailovic (8) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl (19) moves the ball against CF Montreal defender Aljaz Struna (24) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

CF Montreal defender Rudy Camacho, right, heads the ball next to teammate Mustafa Kizza (12) during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Nashville SC Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

CF Montreal defender Aljaz Struna (24) celebrates after scoring a goal against Nashville SC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

CF Montreal defender Aljaz Struna (24) celebrates after scoring a goal against Nashville SC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Nashville SC forward Abu Danladi, left, is congratulated after scoring a goal against CF Montreal during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Nashville SC forward Abu Danladi (7) scores a goal against CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Abu Danladi scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift Nashville to a 1-1 draw with Montreal on Saturday night.

Danladi headed home Jack Maher's short cross from close range to help Nashville (3-1-6) earn its fifth come-from-behind result of the season.

Aljaz Struna scored in the 63rd minute for Montreal (3-3-4), redirecting Djordje Mihailovic's corner with the back of his head.

