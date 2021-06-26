Sounders unbeaten streak at 11 after 2-2 draw with Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps attacker Cristian Dajome (11) reacts after scoring against the Seattle Sounders in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps attacker Lucas Cavallini, right, controls the ball against Seattle Sounders' Shane O'Neill during an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps attacker Lucas Cavallini, right, slides a shot past Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland, left, and defender Shane O'Neill during an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Seattle Sounsders' Will Bruin, top, goes down hard after colliding with Vancouver Whitecaps' Janio Bikel in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Michael Baldisimo, right, and Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo, left, battle for possession in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Seattle Sounders Abdoulaye Cissoko, second from right, puts a header on goal but the shot is just right of the net in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

SEATTLE -- Jimmy Medranda scored his first goal in three years midway through the second half, and the Seattle Sounders extended their unbeaten streak to 11 matches with a 2-2 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

The Sounders (7-0-4) moved within a game of the MLS record for the longest season-opening unbeaten streak held by the Los Angeles Galaxy (1996, 2010), Kansas City (2000) and Real Salt Lake (2014).

Playing on a steamy night in Seattle with record temperatures that reached 102 degrees at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the Whitecaps took a 2-1 lead scoring twice in six minutes early in the second half on a pair of defensive errors by Seattle.

Medranda was an unlikely candidate to score the equalizer with his last MLS goal coming in 2018 playing for Sporting Kansas City. But he was in the right spot to collect the rebound off a corner kick and drive a shot past Vancouver goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau in the 71st minute to draw Seattle even.

Raul Ruidiaz scored his ninth goal of the season in the first half for Seattle, capping a precision counter attack started by Josh Atencio. Ruidiaz and Fredy Montero both had excellent scoring chances in the second half but couldn't find a winner for the Sounders.

Cristian DÃ¡jome scored in the opening moments of the second half off an error from Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland and Lucas Cavallini gave Vancouver (2-6-2) the lead six minutes later. The Whitecaps had lost five straight and earned a point for the first time since their May 8 win over Montreal.

Seattle had not allowed a goal during the open run of play through the first 10 games. Seattle's five goals allowed in the first 10 games all came from penalty kicks (three) or direct free kicks (two).

The streak nearly ended in the dying seconds of the first half when a bad turnover by Alex Roldan led to a chance for DÃ©iber Caicedo, but his shot was kicked aside by Cleveland.

The streak finally ended at 949 minutes for Seattle after Cleveland was caught out of his net and DÃ¡jome scored his fourth goal of the season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports