Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
Updated 6/26/2021 9:30 AM
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. -- A 10-year-old girl and two adults have been killed after the minivan they were in was struck by a train in northwestern Indiana.
The 1 a.m. Saturday crash in East Chicago also sent three boys between the ages of 10 and 7 to hospitals where they were listed in critical condition, police said.
Surveillance video shows the driver of the minivan ignored an activated train crossing signal and drove around a crossing gate when the vehicle was hit, police added.
The minivan was pushed about 200 yards (182 meters) by the train.
In addition to the girl, a 38-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not immediately release the names and relationships of those in the crash.
