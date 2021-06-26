8-year-old shooting chipmunks accidentally strikes uncle
MILTON, N.H. -- A 32-year-old man was accidentally shot in the head in New Hampshire after the bullet fired by his 8-year-old nephew ricocheted while they were shooting chipmunks, police said.
The man was injured Friday in Milton and is expected to recover, Fosters Daily Democrat reports.
Police said a bullet shot by the 8-year-old ricocheted after killing a chipmunk and hit the man in the head.
Milton Police Chief Richard Krauss called it a 'truly just a freak accident.'
'It's not against the law for anyone to teach a child how to shoot and take them hunting, even at 8 years old,' Krauss aid. 'There are kids who learn how to hunt and shoot a lot younger than that," he said.
