Ohio man dies after fall from mountain peak in Alaska park

COPPER CENTER, Alaska -- A 52-year-old Ohio man died after he fell off the peak of a mountain in a national park.

David Shrider fell 150 feet (46 meters) Friday down the slope of Donoho Peak in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve near Kennecott, the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park & Preserve said in a news release Saturday.

Just before the fall, 'a family member in the hiking group reported that he asked for help and then rolled approximately 150 feet down a slope. When a member of the group found him, he was dead. His son, who was a member of the party, called 911,' the park said.

Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve Search and Rescue team members and an Alaska State Trooper used a helicopter to get the hiker's body Saturday afternoon, the park said.

Shrider was a professor at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and the school's director of global business programs, according to a Facebook post about his death from the university's Farmer School of Business. He graduated from Miami University in 1992 and became a professor there in 2004, the school said.

'David was much loved as a valuable friend and colleague of many at the Farmer School, Miami University and the Oxford community at large.' the school said in the Facebook post. 'His positive impact and connection with his students was immeasurable, and resulted in his being named the Outstanding Professor by the Miami University Associated Student Government.in 2020.'