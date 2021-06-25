Defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat New York Islanders 1-0 in Game 7 to set up Stanley Cup Final with Montreal
TAMPA, Fla. -- Defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat New York Islanders 1-0 in Game 7 to set up Stanley Cup Final with Montreal.
